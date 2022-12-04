Suns And Spurs Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Texas

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Suns will be without Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder.

Mikal Bridges is listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have ruled out Dominick Barlow, Jakob Poeltl, Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley.

Doug McDermott is doubtful, while Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson are questionable.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the 13th straight game the Suns have played without Paul, but they have been able to do well in his absence.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and still hold on to the first seed in the Western Conference.

Through the first 22 games, the Suns have gone 15-7, and they are a very impressive 12-2 in 14 games at home.

However, their one weakness has been playing on the road, where they have gone just 3-5 in eight games away from Arizona.

As for the Spurs, they are the coldest team in the entire NBA.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and have gone 1-15 in their last 16 games after starting out the season 5-2.

Currently, the Spurs are 6-17 in 23 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.

At home, they have gone 3-9 in the 12 games they have hosted in San Antonio, Texas.

Last season, the Suns lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Spurs lost in the play-in tournament.