UPDATE: Suns And Kings Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.

Update: De'Aaron Fox and Cameron Payne have been ruled out, while Jae Crowder will play.  

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are facing of in California on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.           

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.     

The Kings come into the game in the middle of another tough season as they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and will likely miss the playoffs.   

They are 25-47 in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Suns, they come into the night as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the the west with a 57-14 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.  

