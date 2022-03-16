Skip to main content
BIG UPDATE: Suns Injury Report Against The Rockets

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game agains the Houston Rockets.

Update: Jae Crowder has been ruled out for the game 

The Phoenix Suns will be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Suns against the Rockets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on the injury report for the Suns has already been ruled out for the game. 

The team comes into the night as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they have the best record in the NBA at 55-14 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.    

They are on a two-game winning streak, and a solid 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

