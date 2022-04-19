Skip to main content

Suns Current Injury Report Against The Pelicans For Game 2

The Phoenix Suns have updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series in Arizona on Tuesday evening. 

As of 2:30 Eastern Time, they have updated their injury report, and the only player that is on the report is Dario Saric.

NBA's official injury report 

The Suns won Game 1, so they have a 1-0 series lead heading into Tuesday. 

They will look to go for a 2-0 lead before having to travel to New Orleans for two straight games on the road as the series continues on Friday and Sunday.  

