Suns Current Injury Report Against The Pelicans For Game 2
The Phoenix Suns have updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series in Arizona on Tuesday evening.
As of 2:30 Eastern Time, they have updated their injury report, and the only player that is on the report is Dario Saric.
The Suns won Game 1, so they have a 1-0 series lead heading into Tuesday.
They will look to go for a 2-0 lead before having to travel to New Orleans for two straight games on the road as the series continues on Friday and Sunday.
