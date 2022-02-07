Suns Injury Report Against Bulls

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in Illinois, but will have a quick turnaround when they face the Phoenix Suns at home on Monday night.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and hold the top seed in the Western Conference with a 42-10 record in the 52 games they've played so far.

For the game, the Suns have announced their injury report, which can be seen in the screenshot captured below from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

Screenshot captured from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, Dario Saric and Abdel Nader have all been ruled out.

The Suns are currently 9-1 in their last ten games, and had been on an 11-game winning streak prior to losing on Thursday night in Atlanta against the Hawks.

