Suns Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Phoenix Suns are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

For the game, they have announced their injury report, which can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Frank Kaminsky, Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, Cameron Payne and Abdel Nader have all been ruled out for Tuesday.

The Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Monday night, and have a 43-10 record in the 53 games that they have played this season.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games, and currently the top seed in the Western Conference.

Prior to last season, they had one of the longest playoff droughts in the entire NBA.

Now, they are a contender in back-to-back seasons.

