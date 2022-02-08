Skip to main content
Suns Injury Report Against The 76ers

Suns Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Phoenix Suns are in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Tuesday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Tuesday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.    

For the game, they have announced their injury report, which can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Frank Kaminsky, Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, Cameron Payne and Abdel Nader have all been ruled out for Tuesday. 

The Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Monday night, and have a 43-10 record in the 53 games that they have played this season. 

They are 9-1 in their last ten games, and currently the top seed in the Western Conference. 

Prior to last season, they had one of the longest playoff droughts in the entire NBA.

Now, they are a contender in back-to-back seasons. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The 76ers

36 seconds ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17470564_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Officially Announce Big Trade

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17521821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17437313_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After The Grizzlies Beat The Magic

38 minutes ago
USATSI_17459202_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis

39 minutes ago
USATSI_15770767_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Josh Hart Tweeted After Getting Traded

40 minutes ago