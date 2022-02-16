Suns Injury Report Against The Clippers
The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.
The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Frank Kaminsky, Landry Shamet, Dario Saric and Cameron Payne have all been ruled out for the game.
The Suns come into Tuesday evening as the best team in the NBA with the top spot in the Western Conference.
They are 46-10 in the 56 games that they have played, and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak, while also going an impressive 9-1 in their last ten games overall.
The closest team to them in the west is the Golden State Warriors, who are five full games behind them in the standings.
