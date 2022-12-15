Suns Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Suns have ruled out Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne and Duane Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are both listed as questionable.

Booker has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, while Ayton left Wednesday’s 111-97 loss to the Houston Rockets early with an ankle injury.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Clippers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but they have been struggling as of late.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

Through the first 28 games, the Suns are 16-12, and they are 4-9 on the road.

Even with the slump, they are still only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Over the last two seasons, the Suns have been one of the elite teams in the NBA.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and in 2022, they had the best regular season record in the league.

As for the Clippers, they are 17-13 in 30 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

In their last game, they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 at home on Wednesday night (they are 9-6 in 15 games at home).

Paul George had a triple-double putting up 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.