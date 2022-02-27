Suns Injury Report Against The Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz in Arizona on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Frank Kaminsky, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne and Dario Saric have all been ruled out, while Aaron Holiday is listed as questionable with right ankle soreness.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 49-11 record in 60 games.

The next closest team to them in the Western Conference is the Golden State Warriors, who are 6.0 games behind.

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 37-22 in 59 games.

