Suns Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in Arizona.

For the game, the Suns have announced their injury report (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Duane Washington Jr., Cameron Payne, Jock Landale and Cameron Johnson.

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are both listed as questionable.

Booker and Ayton are two of their best players, so their status for the game will have massive implications.

The Suns enter the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-12 record in their first 30 games.

At home, they are a very impressive 13-3 in 16 games, and the Suns are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Booker is coming off an outstanding game on Saturday night where he had 58 points on 21/35 shooting from the field (the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114).

As for the Lakers, they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak but are just 13-16 in the 29 games they have played this season.

On Sunday night, they defeated the Washington Wizards 119-117, so the matchup with the Suns will be the second night of a back-to-back.

In 14 games on the road, the Lakers have gone 5-9.

Last month, the two teams faced off in Arizona, and the Suns won the contest 115-105.

Booker and Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 25 points each, while Anthony Davis had an incredible 37 points and 21 rebounds.