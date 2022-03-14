Suns Injury Report Against The Lakers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Suns against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Suns come into the night as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the Western Conference with a 53-14 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 28-8 in the 36 games that they have played at home in Arizona.
The two teams faced each other in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and the Suns won the series in six games.
