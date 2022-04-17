GAME 1: Suns Injury Report Against The Pelicans

Suns Injury Report Against The Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening for Game 1 of their first-round series.
The Suns are fresh off making the NBA Finals and the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans had to scratch and claw just to make it to the NBA Playoffs (they won two play-in tournament games against the Spurs and Clippers).
For Sunday, the Suns have announced their injury report via the NBA's official injury report (as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.