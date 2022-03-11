Skip to main content
Suns Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Arizona on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.     

The full injury report for the Suns against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

The Suns will be without Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric, Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson.  

They come into the game as the first seed in the Western Conference (and best team in the NBA) with a 53-13 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Currently, they are on a two-game winning streak, and an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall. 

They have an 8.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the second seed in the conference. 

