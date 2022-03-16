Suns Injury Report Against The Rockets
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game agains the Houston Rockets.
The Phoenix Suns will be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Suns against the Rockets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Everyone on the injury report for the Suns has already been ruled out for the game.
The team comes into the night as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they have the best record in the NBA at 55-14 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are on a two-game winning streak, and a solid 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
