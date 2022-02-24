Skip to main content
Suns Injury Report Against The Thunder

Suns Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar

The Phoenix Suns are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are playing their first game back from the All-Star break in Oklahoma against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday evening.   

Their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Cameron Payne and Frank Kaminsky have been ruled out for the game.  

The Suns have been by far and away the best team in the NBA this season, and their 48-10 record in 58 games has them as the top seed in the Western Conference. 

The next closest team in the west is the Golden State Warriors, who are 6.5 games behind. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Suns are once again a serious contender to get back there. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

