Suns Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Phoenix Suns are playing their first game back from the All-Star break in Oklahoma against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday evening.

Their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Cameron Payne and Frank Kaminsky have been ruled out for the game.

The Suns have been by far and away the best team in the NBA this season, and their 48-10 record in 58 games has them as the top seed in the Western Conference.

The next closest team in the west is the Golden State Warriors, who are 6.5 games behind.

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Suns are once again a serious contender to get back there.

Related stories on NBA basketball