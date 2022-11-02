Suns Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The Suns have ruled out Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright.

Meanwhile, Torrey Craig has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA to start the new season.

They are 5-1 in their first six games, in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Devin Booker has led the way averaging 29.3 points per contest on 52.9% shooting from the field.

Their five wins have come against the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

Over the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA.

In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best regular season record in the entire league.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season.

Over the offseason, they acquired All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a trade with the Utah Jazz, so they are still acclimating to the huge addition.

They have wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice), San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.