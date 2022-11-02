Skip to main content
Suns Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

Suns Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The Suns have ruled out Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright. 

Meanwhile, Torrey Craig has been upgraded to available. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Suns come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA to start the new season.  

They are 5-1 in their first six games, in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Devin Booker has led the way averaging 29.3 points per contest on 52.9% shooting from the field. 

Their five wins have come against the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

Over the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA. 

In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best regular season record in the entire league. 

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season. 

Over the offseason, they acquired All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a trade with the Utah Jazz, so they are still acclimating to the huge addition. 

They have wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice), San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers. 

Last season, they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler. 

USATSI_19318562_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19341817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro Leaves Heat-Warriors Game Early Tuesday Night With Eye Injury

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19310244_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Draymond Green's Amazing Pass To Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19307697_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Nets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17897316_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Heat's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17295052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Nets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19284955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17223651_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19338132_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar