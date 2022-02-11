Suns Injury Report For Finals Rematch Against The Bucks

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in Arizona, which is also a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals (the Bucks won the series in six games).

The injury report for the Suns against the Bucks on Thursday night can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is from the NBA's official injury report.

Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, Abdel Nader, Cameron Payne and Frank Kaminsky have all been ruled out.

Both the Suns and Bucks are once again having stellar seasons.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record, and are 8-2 in their last ten games while also winning four games in a row.

As for the Suns, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 44-10 record, and are 9-1 in their last ten games while also winning three games in a row.

