Skip to main content

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday evening. 

For the game, the Pelicans have announced their injury report (updated via the NBA's official injury report as of 6:30 Eastern Time).  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Pelicans barley made the NBA Playoffs as they had to beat both the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs just to clinch the eighth seed. 

Meanwhile, the Suns are the top seed in the west, and had the best record in the entire NBA this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost Game 1 To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

GAME 1: Suns Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_16839890_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18107103_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jayson Tatum's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Nets In Game 1

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
News

GAME 1: Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Ben Simmons Did Something On Saturday That He Wanted Everyone to Know About

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Bulls FINAL Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What The Celtics Put On The Jumbotron

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago