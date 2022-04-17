Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday evening.

For the game, the Pelicans have announced their injury report (updated via the NBA's official injury report as of 6:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Pelicans barley made the NBA Playoffs as they had to beat both the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs just to clinch the eighth seed.

Meanwhile, the Suns are the top seed in the west, and had the best record in the entire NBA this season.

