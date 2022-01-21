Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Mavs

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full starting lineup for the Suns can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Meanwhile, their injury report for the game can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Suns will be without Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Deandre Ayton.

They come into the game as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference with a 34-9 record in 43 games played.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they are picking back up right where they left off.

The Mavs come in with a record of 26-19 and are the fifth seed in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball