Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report For Game With Pistons
The Phoenix Suns are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.
The Phoenix Suns are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The full starting lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Meanwhile, the full injury report can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the team.
The Suns are 32-9 in 41 games, which is the best record in the NBA, and the first seed in the Western Conference.
They made the NBA Finals last year, and this season they are once again contenders to win the west.
As for the Pistons, they are 10-31 in 41 games, which is the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and one of the worst record in the entire NBA.
They are clearly in a rebuilding mode.
