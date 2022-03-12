Suns Injury Report Against The Raptors
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Arizona on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Suns against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Suns will be without Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric, Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson.
They come into the game as the first seed in the Western Conference (and best team in the NBA) with a 53-13 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.
Currently, they are on a two-game winning streak, and an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
They have an 8.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the second seed in the conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.