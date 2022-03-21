Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be in Texas to face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable due to an arm injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game as one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA.

They are on a four-game winning streak, and are winners of ten out of their last 11 games.

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-30 record in the 72 games that they have played.

