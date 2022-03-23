Skip to main content
Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.     

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Several players have been ruled out for both teams, and the only player who's status is in question for the game is All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.  

The former Kentucky star is listed as questionable due to an arm injury. 

For the Suns, they still remain without superstar point guard Chris Paul, who is out for an extended period of time with a thumb injury. 

The Timberwolves (42-31) come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns (58-14) are in first place. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13774117_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17652443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17898226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago