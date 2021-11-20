Taj Gibson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

The New York Knicks are in Houston, Texas, to play the Rockets on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without Taj Gibson.

The veteran forward has been ruled out with a groin injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Knicks are 8-7 in their first 15 games, and are off to a solid start.

However, they had started the year 5-1 in their first six games, so they have gone cold over the last few weeks.

As for the Rockets, they come into the game with 1-14 record in their first 15 games.

They are in a total rebuilding mode, and had the worst record in the entire NBA last season.

However, they were able to draft Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft.

