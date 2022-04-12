Timberwolves Add Key Player To Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and for the game they originally had zero players on the injury report.

However, veteran forward Taurean Prince has been downgraded to questionable due to a knee injury.

The winner of the contest heads to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and will face off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round.

As for the loser, they will get a chance at the eighth seed and face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game.

