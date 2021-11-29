Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Terrence Ross Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game
    Publish date:

    Terrence Ross Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

    Terrence Ross has been listed as questionable for the game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
    Author:

    Terrence Ross has been listed as questionable for the game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Orlando Magic are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Monday night, and they may be without one of their top scorers. 

    Veteran Terrence Ross has been listed as questionable for the game with a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Magic are coming into the game with a 4-17 record in their first 21 games, and they are not going to be a playoff team as they are in what is clearly a rebuild with young players. 

    As for the 76ers, they have been contenders for the last few years, but due to players in and out of the lineup they have just a 10-10 record in the first 20 games of the season. 

    More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17071998_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Terrence Ross Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

    just now
    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Brooklyn Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Their Loss To The Phoenix Suns

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_16008479_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cole Anthony And Mo Bamba's Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Announced Big News About Klay Thompson

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets Game On Monday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Warriors Upcoming Matchup With The Suns

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16238607_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Did Something That The Brooklyn Nets Should Have Done

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul

    2 hours ago