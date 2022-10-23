Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

The Charlotte Hornets are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening.

However, they will already be playing without their best player LaMelo Ball (ruled out due to an ankle sprain), and they could be playing without arguably their second-best player.

Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful (also with an ankle sprain).

NBA's official injury report

They have not had Ball in their first two games, and Rozier is leading the team in points (23.5 PPG) and assists (8.5 APG).

Without Ball and Rozier, it would be tough to beat a Hawks team with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins.

The Hornets are 1-1 with a road win over the San Antonio Spurs and a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rozier is in his eighth season in the NBA, and this past year he averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest in 73 regular season games.

Last season, the Hornets were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and got blown out in the play-in tournament by the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 2-0 with wins over the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic (both at home).

Last season, they had been the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference but won their way through the play-in tournament, which moved them into the eighth spot.

However, in five games, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.