Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Nets-Hornets Game

On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in North Carolina.

For the game, veteran guard Terry Rozier is listed as questionable (knee).

Underdog NBA: "Terry Rozier (ankle) listed questionable Saturday."

The former Louisville star played in the first two games of the season and has averages of 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest.

However, he missed each of the last seven games, which is a huge loss for the Hornets.

Last season, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

He is one of their best players.

The Hornets come into the game with a 3-6 record in their first nine games of the season, but they had started out 3-3.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak after losing to the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.

In the three games that they have played at home, they have a 1-2 record.

This will be the second night of a back-to-back because they lost to the Grizzlies by a score of 130-99 in Tennessee on Friday night.

As for the Nets, they also enter the game with a 3-6 record.

They played the Washington Wizards on Friday night and blew them out by a score of 128-96.

In the three games that they have played on the road, they have a 1-2 record.

Durant has led the way averaging 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest.

He's also shooting 51.9% from the field.