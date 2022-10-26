Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

Without LaMelo Ball on the floor due to an ankle sprain, the Charlotte Hornets have been left thin in their backcourt. Now, Terry Rozier is dealing with a right ankle sprain of his own that he suffered on October 21 and he has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.

This will be the second straight game that Rozier has missed with his ankle injury, as he also missed Charlotte’s game this past Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, a game the Hornets won 126-109 on the road.

Originally listed as “doubtful” for Wednesday’s game, Rozier was downgraded to being “out” after head coach Steve Clifford confirmed his guard’s status after shootaround.

In two games this season, Terry Rozier has been the Hornets “go-to” offensive weapon with LaMelo Ball out. He has averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists, missing what would have been his third career triple-double against the New Orleans Pelicans recently by two rebounds.

Last season, Rozier averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in a total of 73 games.

The Charlotte Hornets are a young team that is looking to find their footing in the league right now and after an offseason in which nothing could go right for them off-the-court, the Hornets are now left with plenty of question marks that must be answered, one of which now lies in their backcourt with both Ball and Rozier out.

Playing in their second consecutive road game, the Hornets will take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden. This will be the second of three consecutive road games the Hornets are set to play before heading back to Charlotte for a two-game homestand.

