Hawks And Hornets Final Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening.

For the game, their final injury reports have been announced as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The winner of the game will head to Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the loser will have their season ended and will begin the off-season.

