Skip to main content
Hawks And Hornets Final Injury Reports

Hawks And Hornets Final Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have announced their final injury reports for Wednesday's contest.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have announced their final injury reports for Wednesday's contest.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening.  

For the game, their final injury reports have been announced as of 3:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The winner of the game will head to Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Meanwhile, the loser will have their season ended and will begin the off-season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17042400_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Hornets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_17845391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Spurs Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17891133_168388303_lowres
News

Three Questions the Oklahoma City Thunder Face Entering the Offseason

By Brett Siegel17 minutes ago
USATSI_10608564_168388303_lowres
News

Three Questions the Orlando Magic Face Entering the Offseason

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18005914_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Said After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17829862_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Current Injury Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17674397_168388303_lowres
News

3 Key Questions Entering Spurs-Pelicans Play-In Game Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17909996_168388303_lowres
News

3 Key Questions Entering Hornets-Hawks Play-In Game Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago