Hawks And Heat's Latest Injury Reports
The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports (as of 8:30 Eastern Time).
The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Florida on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
As of 8:30 Eastern Time, the two teams have updated their injury reports for the contest.
The Hawks come into the afternoon after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Friday evening to make their way to the NBA Playoffs via the NBA's play-in tournament.
As for the Heat, they were the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
