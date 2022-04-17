Skip to main content

Hawks And Heat's Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for Game 1.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are playing in Game 1 on Saturday evening in Florida, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.   

The full injury reports for both teams have been updated as of 8:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report. 

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks are the eighth seed. 

The Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening to make the NBA Playoffs via the Play-in tournament. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Injury Report

By Ben Stinar22 seconds ago
USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Steph Curry's Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_18099249_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Said After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Current Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18100526_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Fan Chains Themselves To Basket In Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17195926_168388303_lowres
News

Jamal Murray's Status For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18015270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago