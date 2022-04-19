Skip to main content

Hawks And Heat's Final Injury Reports For Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports for Game 2.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Florida on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the teams have finalized their injury reports.  

The original injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time, and the final updates were relayed by Underdog NBA. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Florida. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17506725_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Final Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_17994115_168388303_lowres
News

2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Coach of the Year

By Brett Siegel57 minutes ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
News

2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Defensive Player of the Year

By Brett Siegel57 minutes ago
USATSI_17983995_168388303_lowres
News

2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Sixth Man of the Year

By Brett Siegel57 minutes ago
USATSI_17607876_168388303_lowres
News

2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Rookie of the Year

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18096665_168388303_lowres
News

2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Most Improved Player

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17896986_168388303_lowres
News

2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Most Valuable Player

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16223345_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Current Injury Report Against The Pelicans For Game 2

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17129274_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago