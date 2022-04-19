Hawks And Heat's Injury Reports For Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have released their injury reports for Game 2.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida once again for Game 2 on Tuesday evening.

For the contest, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Miami.

The Hawks made the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament by beating the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Heat finished their season as the best team in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball