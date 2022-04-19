Skip to main content

Hawks And Heat's Injury Reports For Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have released their injury reports for Game 2.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida once again for Game 2 on Tuesday evening. 

For the contest, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time). 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Miami.  

The Hawks made the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament by beating the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Meanwhile, the Heat finished their season as the best team in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18106115_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_18112085_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Just Became The First Player In Warriros History To Do This

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17586791_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17911153_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

WATCH: Rudy Gobert's Ridiculous Block In Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17082314_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Mike Conley's Updated Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago