Hawks And Heat's Latest Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Tuesday's Game 2.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat crushed the Hawks in the first game, and have a 1-0 series lead.

The Hawks finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but made their way to the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

As for the Heat, they were the top team in the east.

