Skip to main content
Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Wednesday.

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics are facing off in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have released their injury reports.  

The injury reports for the two teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.  

The Bulls (45-34) are the sixth seed as of right now, while the Celtics (49-30) are currently the second seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17890027_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Nets at Knicks on Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel21 minutes ago
USATSI_17694711_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Suns at Clippers on Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel21 minutes ago
USATSI_17998837_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Pistons on Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel21 minutes ago
USATSI_17028161_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Announced Huge Update On Lonzo Ball

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18028615_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After The Suns Beat The Lakers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Status For Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_16186722_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago