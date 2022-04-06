Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics are facing off in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have released their injury reports.

The injury reports for the two teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls (45-34) are the sixth seed as of right now, while the Celtics (49-30) are currently the second seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball