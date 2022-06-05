Final Injury Reports For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center in California.

NBA's official injury report

Robert Williams III has been upgraded from questionable to available for the Celtics, which is huge because he is the team's best rim protector (four blocks in Game 1).

As for the Warriors, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. have been upgraded form questionable to available.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala has been downgraded from questionable to out, and James Wiseman also remains ruled out.

The Celtics stunned the Warriors in Game 1 by winning 120-108 and overcoming a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

Therefore, the Warriors will need a win in order to avoid falling into a dreaded 0-2 hole before going on the road to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

