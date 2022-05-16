Celtics And Heat's Injury Reports For Game 1
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be facing off in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.
The Celtics could be without Marcus Smart (questionable) for the first game, which would be a huge blow to their team.
As for the Heat, they continue to have very long injury reports (most players end up playing in the game), but they will be without their six-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, which could cause them problems against a very good defensive Celtics team.
The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series, while the Heat knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
This is a rematch of the 2020 Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to make the NBA Finals (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers).
The Heat are the first seed in the east, while the Celtics are the second seed.
