Current Game 1 Injury Reports For Celtics-Heat

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off in Florida on Tuesday night for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series.  

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time. 

The Heat are coming off beating the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round of the playoffs, and they ended the series last Thursday night, so they have had a lot of time to prepare. 

As for the Celtics, they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs, but the series went all the way to a Game 7, which did not end until Sunday afternoon in Boston.  

In the first-round, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in just five games, while the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets.  

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals just two seasons ago at the bubble in Disney World. 

The Heat won that series, but they ended up losing in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

