Celtics And Bucks Injury Reports For Game 7

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will play Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and for the game the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.

The series has been the most entertaining one of the second-round, because both teams have played so competitive both home and away.

For instance, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will play a Game 7 contest on Sunday in Arizona, but in that series the home teams are undefeated.

As for the Celtics and Bucks, each of the last two games has been won by the road team.

They are two teams that are led by superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, but they are also very elite defensive teams.

The Bucks are coming off winning the NBA title last season, so they are still in the middle of their title defense.

The winner of the series will play the Miami Heat, who beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the second-round.

