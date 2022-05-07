Skip to main content

Celtics And Bucks FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game both teams have released their final injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Bucks will remain without Khris Middleton, while the Celtics will be without Sam Hauser.  

The Celtics also get Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart back in the starting lineup after he missed last game due to injury.  

The series has been an absolute thriller as the teams are knotted up at 1-1. 

The Bucks won the first game on the road in Boston by double-digits, and the Celtics roared back in the second game to blowout the Bucks. 

In the first-round of the playoffs, the Celtics pulled off a shocking sweep of the Brooklyn Nets (who are led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant). 

Meanwhile, the Bucks crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bucks FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18219901_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Suns-Mavericks Game 3 On Friday

By Brett Siegel21 minutes ago
USATSI_17076206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18218713_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Heat-76ers Game 3 On Friday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17286913_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18107836_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18198135_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 3 on Saturday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18196167_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 3 on Saturday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago