Celtics And Bucks FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game both teams have released their final injury reports.

The Bucks will remain without Khris Middleton, while the Celtics will be without Sam Hauser.

The Celtics also get Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart back in the starting lineup after he missed last game due to injury.

The series has been an absolute thriller as the teams are knotted up at 1-1.

The Bucks won the first game on the road in Boston by double-digits, and the Celtics roared back in the second game to blowout the Bucks.

In the first-round of the playoffs, the Celtics pulled off a shocking sweep of the Brooklyn Nets (who are led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant).

Meanwhile, the Bucks crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games.



