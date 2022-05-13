Celtics And Bucks Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics are on the verge of elimination as the Bucks won Game 5 in Boston to make the series 3-2 in their favor.

The series has been one of the most evenly matched of the entire playoffs.

The Celtics won their last game on the road in Wisconsin in Game 4, so a win to save their season on Friday is far from impossible.

If they do pull off the win, they will host the Bucks for a Game 7.

If the Bucks pick up the win, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for a chance to go back to the NBA finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first NBA Championship last season when the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in six games.

