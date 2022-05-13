Skip to main content

Celtics And Bucks Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics are on the verge of elimination as the Bucks won Game 5 in Boston to make the series 3-2 in their favor.  

The series has been one of the most evenly matched of the entire playoffs.  

The Celtics won their last game on the road in Wisconsin in Game 4, so a win to save their season on Friday is far from impossible. 

If they do pull off the win, they will host the Bucks for a Game 7.  

If the Bucks pick up the win, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for a chance to go back to the NBA finals. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first NBA Championship last season when the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in six games.  

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16840693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bucks Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18256718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Luka Doncic Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18257039_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Lost Game 6

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Jimmy Butler Win After Over 76ers

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18256723_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Bold Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_16238244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Current Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Latest Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18250139_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 6 on Friday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago