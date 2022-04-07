Celtics Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Boston Celtics are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Celtics against the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Celtics (50-30) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are (49-30) and the third seed.

