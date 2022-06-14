Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 5

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report.

The only player on the injury report had been Robert Williams III, and he will play in the game.

Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden.

So far, each team is 1-1 at home in the series.

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night.

