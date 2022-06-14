Celtics FINAL Injury Report For Game 5
The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors.
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center.
For the game, they have finalized their injury report.
The only player on the injury report had been Robert Williams III, and he will play in the game.
Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden.
So far, each team is 1-1 at home in the series.
Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.