Celtics Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Warriors

The Boston Celtics have released their initial injury report for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. They will be on the road once again to face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

The Boston Celtics will be on the road to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their initial injury report.

The only player on the injury report for the Celtics is Robert Williams III.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead after they won Game 1 of the Finals by a score of 120-108 on Thursday evening.

The win was a huge surprise, because the Celtics have a young group and the Warriors have been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons.

In addition, the Celtics trailed by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter, but they won the final period by a score of 40-16.

Game 2 will be played on Sunday night back at the Chase Center in California.

Williams III is the team's best rim protector, because he averaged over two blocks per game during the regular season.

