BREAKING: Boston Celtics Release Game 6 Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors
The Boston Celtics have released their injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE"
Williams III has been questionable for every game of the series, but he has yet to actually miss a game.
He is one of their most important players, because during the regular season he averaged over two blocks per game.
The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the series by a score of 104-94 and they now have a 3-2 lead, so they can win the 2022 NBA Championship on Thursday night.
