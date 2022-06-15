Boston Celtics Release Game 6 Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics have released their initial injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which will take place on Thursday evening at the TD Garden.

Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE"

Williams III has been questionable for every game of the series, but he has yet to actually miss a game.

He is one of their most important players, because during the regular season he averaged over two blocks per game.

The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the series by a score of 104-94 and they now have a 3-2 lead, so they can win the 2022 NBA Championship on Thursday night.

