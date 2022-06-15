Boston Celtics Release Game 6 Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors

Skip to main content
The Boston Celtics have released their initial injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which will take place on Thursday evening at the TD Garden. 

Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE" 

Williams III has been questionable for every game of the series, but he has yet to actually miss a game. 

He is one of their most important players, because during the regular season he averaged over two blocks per game. 

The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the series by a score of 104-94 and they now have a 3-2 lead, so they can win the 2022 NBA Championship on Thursday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

