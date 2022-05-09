Skip to main content

Celtics Injury Report For Game 4

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report (as of 1:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics will be back in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.   

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time. 

The Bucks won the first game of the series in Boston, but the Celtics roared back for a blowout win in Game 2. 

Game 3 was tight, and came down to the buzzer, but the Celtics lost by a score of 103-101.  

Therefore, Monday night is a huge game for the Celtics to avoid going into the dreaded 3-1 hole.  

Game 5 will be back in Boston, but the Bucks can totally take control of the series with a win in front of their home crowd.

The series has all the makings for a potential Game 7 kind of matchup, because the two teams are led by All-Star scorers (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum), but they are also two of the best teams in the entire NBA in terms of defense. 

