Celtics Injury Report For Game 4

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report (as of 1:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics will be back in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Bucks won the first game of the series in Boston, but the Celtics roared back for a blowout win in Game 2.

Game 3 was tight, and came down to the buzzer, but the Celtics lost by a score of 103-101.

Therefore, Monday night is a huge game for the Celtics to avoid going into the dreaded 3-1 hole.

Game 5 will be back in Boston, but the Bucks can totally take control of the series with a win in front of their home crowd.

The series has all the makings for a potential Game 7 kind of matchup, because the two teams are led by All-Star scorers (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum), but they are also two of the best teams in the entire NBA in terms of defense.

