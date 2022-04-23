Nets And Celtics Injury Reports For Game 3
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The two teams played the first two games of the series in Boston and the Celtics took both games.
Therefore, Saturday is a pivotal game for the Nets, who are in a massive hole at 2-0.
They will not want to fall into the dreaded 3-0 hole.
For Game 3, both teams have announced their injury report as of 10:30 Eastern Time.
Blake Griffin is questionable for the Nets, while Robert Williams III is questionable for the Celtics.
The Nets also remain without Joe Harris and All-Star Ben Simmons.
These two teams faced off in the first-round of the playoffs last year, and the Nets won the series in just five games at 4-1.
However, the Celtics were without Jaylen Brown for the entire series, and the Celtics were the seventh seed while the Nets were the second seed.
The Nets then lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7.
This year, their roles are reversed as the Nets are the seventh seed and the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
