Nets And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 3
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday evening, and the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.
The Celtics have listed Robert Williams III as questionable, while the Nets will be without Joe Harris and Ben Simmons.
Meanwhile, Blake Griffin has been upgraded from questionable to available for the contest.
The series is currently 2-0 in favor of the Celtics after they won the first two games of the series at home in Boston.
Both games were close all the way through, but the Celtics took over late in both games.
This is a pivotal game for the Nets, because no team has ever came back from being down 3-0 in a playoff series.
The two teams played in the playoffs last season, and the Nets won the series in just five games.
However, the Celtics were without All-Star forward Jaylen Brown for that series.
In addition, their roles are reversed this year.
The Nets were the second seed in the Eastern Conference last season, while the Celtics were the seventh seed.
This season, it's the other way around.
