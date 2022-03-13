Nets And Knicks Injury Reports

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports, which can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.   

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.   

As for the Knicks, they come into the afternoon as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-39 record in 67 games.  

They had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Tennessee. 

